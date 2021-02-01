276 new cases, three new clusters in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah recorded 276 new positive Covid-19 cases, zero death, and 301 recoveries today, said Sabah’s official Covid-19 spokesperson, Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun.

“According to the report of Sabah State Health Department, the number of new Covid-19 positive cases in the state today is 276, making the cumulative total to 49,144 cases. No death has been reported today,” he said.

“A total of 301 Covid-19 patients have been discharged or recovered from the hospital, taking the cumulative recovery total to 45,513. A total of 2,035 patients are receiving treatment, namely 685 people in the hospitals and 1,326 in the public Covid Quarantine and Low-risk Treatment Centres (PKRC) and 24 at the Temporary Detention Centre (PTS) or prison.

“The number of Covid-19 patients in ICU (Intensive Care Unit) is 91 while 26 people require ventilators,” said Masidi, the Local Government and Housing Minister and Finance Minister II, here today.

Masidi added Kota Kinabalu recorded 39 Covid-19 positive cases, the highest number in Sabah today, followed by Kinabatangan (38), Sandakan (30), Keningau (24), Penampang (24), Papar (17), Tawau (14), Kudat (14), Sipitang (10), Putatan (10), Kota Belud (10), Lahad Datu (9), Tuaran (8), Beaufort (8), Kalabakan (6), Tenom (4), Ranau (3), Telupid (2), Kunak (1), Kota Marudu (1), Semporna (1), Beluran (1), Kuala Penyu (1) and Pitas (1).

Meanwhile, Masidi said three new clusters were reported today.

“The Kg Samin Cluster, Sipitang involved another eight new Covid-19 positive cases today, bringing the cumulative total to 28 cases.

“The index case is a 27-year-old woman who was detected through symptomatic screening on January 27, 2021 at the Kota Belud Hospital. She, who returned from a funeral ceremony in Kg Samin, Sipitang, was confirmed Covid-19 positive through an RTK Antigen,” he revealed.

“The Kg Padas Damit Cluster, Beaufort recorded an increase of six positive Covid-19 cases today, bringing the cumulative total to 32 cases. The index case is a 63-year-old woman who tested positive for Covid-19 as a result of ward admission screening on January 24, 2021.

“The Ladang Sg Pin Cluster, Kinabatangan recorded an increase of 33 new cases today, bringing the cumulative total of 36 Covid-19 positive cases. The index case involved a farm staff and the son who were tested positive for Covid-19 as a result of symptomatic screening,” he added.

Masidi said of the 276 positive Covid-19 cases recorded, a total of 174 cases (63%) were from close contact screening, 24 cases (8.7%) from symptomatic screening, 53 cases (19.2%) were from new and existing cluster screenings, one (0.3%) PERKESO screening case and 21 cases (7.6%) were from other categories.

“The total bed capacity at Covid-19 hospital is 1,088 units, the PKRC have a total of 4,033 units and the total beds at PTS or prison remain at 1,000 units. This brings the total bed capacity to 6,121 units. The percentage of bed usage today is 33.23 percent.

“Today, two PKRC have been closed, namely the PKRC SJK (C) Pai Sheng in Kunak and PKRC PPR Batu Putih in Sandakan. Also closed is the operation of PTS Sandakan.”