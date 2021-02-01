50 tonnes debris cleared from Lutong beach

MIRI: Over 50 tonnes of debris washed ashore during high tide last week were collected from near the fishermen huts along Batu Satu Lutong beach here yesterday.

According to Kampung Batu Satu Lutong village chief Yusop Sulaiman two 10-tonne lorries and an excavator were used to collect the debris washed

ashore.

“The clearing of the debris which started at 8am was done by Public Work Department after Senadin assemblyman Datuk Lee Kim Shin responded to the appeal from local fishermen, “he said.

Yusop added that fishermen were relieved that the entrance and exit for fishing boats along the affected area has been cleared with debris taken away and thanked Lee for his swift response.

The clearing continues today.