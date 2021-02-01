Chong unfazed by PSB’s reaction to his seat sharing proposal

KUCHING (Feb 1): Pakatan Harapan (PH) Sarawak chairman Chong Chieng Jen is unfazed by the reaction of Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) over his proposal yesterday for a ratio of 70:30 seat allocation between PH component parties and PSB.

Chong, who is also Democratic Action Party (DAP) Sarawak chairman, said he was merely putting forward the proposal and it would be up to PSB whether to take or leave it.

“All parties have their rights to contest in as many seats in elections as they wish. It is up to PSB leadership to make the call,” he told The Borneo Post when contacted today.

He was asked about PSB’s reaction that it insisted on contesting in all the 82 seats come the next state election, with an ultimate goal of replacing the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) as the next Sarawak government despite his proposal.

On Sunday, Chong came up with the proposal of working with PSB through seat allocations of 30 per cent of the total 82 seats to PSB.

Meanwhile, Chong, who is Stampin MP and Kota Sentosa assemblyman declined to disclose whether leaders of PH and PSB had met to talk about potential collaboration.

Early last month, Chong announced that the state PH had come to an agreement on seat allocations, with Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) contesting in 47 seats, DAP in 26 seats and Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) in nine seats.

In a response to the announcement, PSB secretary-general George Lo said the party had identified about 65 out of the 82 state seats to contest in the next state polls.

“We are not part of Pakatan Harapan and the agreement between PKR, DAP and Amanah on seat allocation has no effect on Parti Sarawak Bersatu or our preparations for the forthcoming state election,” he was quoted as saying.

Among the seats that PSB has announced to contest in are Opar, Tasik Biru, Balai Ringin, Marudi, Tamin, Dudong, Bawang Assan, Engkilili, Batang Ai, Lingga and Simanggang.