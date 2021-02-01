Continuous heavy rain forecast for Sabah, Sarawak – MetMalaysia

KUALA LUMPUR (Feb 1): The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) today issued an alert weather warning with heavy rain in several districts in Sabah and Sarawak from today until Friday (Feb 5).

MetMalaysia, in a statement, said that heavy rain is expected to hit the districts of Tawau (Lahad Datu), Sandakan (Telupid, Kinabatangan, Beluran and Sandakan) and Kudat, in Sabah from tomorrow until Wednesday (Feb 3).

In Sarawak, the heavy rain forecast, from today until Friday, involves the districts of Kuching, Serian, Samarahan, Sri Aman, Betong, Sarikei, Sibu, Mukah, Kapit (Song and Kapit) and Bintulu (Tatau), it added. – Bernama