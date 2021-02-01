Covid-19: 105 new cases in Sarawak, 1 death recorded in Sibu

KUCHING (Feb 1): Sarawak recorded 105 new Covid-19 cases along with one new death today, said State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

In its daily update statement, SDMC said the death, which occurred in Sibu, brought the state’s total number of fatalities to 39.

SDMC said the latest fatality involved a 77-year-old Sarawakian man from Sibu. The case was screened on Jan 22 after he was experiencing a fever.

The case was found to be positive for Covid-19 after undergoing a rT-PCR test and he was admitted to Sibu Hospital for further treatment. His health condition worsened and was admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) on Jan 29.

The case had showed no improvement to the treatment given and was confirmed dead at 8:01am on Jan 31. The case had a history of comorbidity such as stage four chronic lung issue, high blood pressure and gout.

Meanwhile, SDMC said out of the105 positive cases recorded in the state today, 20 were recorded in Miri, followed by Bintulu (19), Lundu (14), Sibu (13) Kapit (11), Meradong (8), Song (6), Bau (2), Kanowit (2), Serian (2), Kuching (1), Samarahan (1), Matu (1), Julau (1), Pakan (1), Dalat (1), Beluru (1) and Subis (1 ).

This brings the total number of positive Covid-19 cases in the state to 4,555 cases.

In Miri, seven cases were individuals screened through active case detection, followed by four cases from the screening of health workers in the district, three cases detected from the Rakut Cluster, three cases from the screening of symptomatic individuals, two detected from the Pasai Cluster, and one from screening at healthcare centre in Miri district.

In Bintulu, eight cases were individuals screened through active case detection, four detected from the Rakut Cluster, four detected from Pasai Cluster, one imported case from a screening conducted on the individual who returned from a high-risk infection area in the country (Pahang), one involving a symptomatic individual, and another from screening at healthcare centre in Bintulu district.

All of Lundu’s 14 cases were connected to the Pasai Cluster.

In Sibu, five cases were from the Pasai Cluster, four were individuals screened through active case detection, three were from screening at healthcare centre in Sibu district, and one was from screening of healthcare workers.

In Kapit, eight cases were from the Pasai cluster, two were individuals screened through the active case detection, and one was from a screening conducted on a symptomatic individual.

In Meradong, five cases were from the Bintang Daily Cluster, two cases were from individuals screened through active case detection, and one case from screening at healthcare centre in Meradong District.

In Song, five cases were individuals screened through active case detection and one from screening at healthcare centre in Song District.

One of Kanowit’s cases was from the Pasai Cluster, while the other was a result of active case detection.

Both cases in Bau were from the Tabong Cluster, while both cases in Serian were from Bedayan Cluster.

The one case each in Matu and Dalat was detected through the active case detection.

In Subis, the case was an individual screening involving high-risk infection area.

In Kuching, the case was categorised as an imported case as it involved a Sarawakian who was screened after returning from a high-risk infection area in the country (Selangor).

The Samarahan case was a result of active case detection, while the Julau case was a result of screening healthcare workers in Julau district.

Pakan’s case was a result of screening at a healthcare centre in the district and the Beluru’s case was connected to the Pasai Cluster.

Meanwhile, SDMC informed that there were 143 cases of recovery and discharge for the day, with 95 from Sibu Hospital, Sarawak General Hospital 21, Miri Hospital (18), and Sarikei Hospital (9).

“As of today, 2,836 or 62.26 per cent of total cases have recovered and discharged.

“A total of 1,664 cases are still being treated at hospitals’ isolation wards. Out of that, 914 are in Sibu Hospital, 297 in Miri Hospital, 170 in SGH, 141 in Bintulu Hospital, 110 in Kapit Hospital, 27 in Sarikei Hospital, four in Limbang Hospital, and one in Sipitang Sabah,” it said.

There were 142 new Person-Under-Investigation (PUI) reported for the day, with 59 still awaiting lab results.

This brings the cumulative total of PUIs to 15,987 to-date.

As for Person-Under-Surveillance (PUS), there were 525 individuals who have checked into designated quarantine centres for their compulsory quarantine Monday. This brings the total of current PUS to 5,714 individuals at 79 hotels and non-hotel quarantine centres statewide.

To-date, those who have completed their quarantine period numbered at 59,057.