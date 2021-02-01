Covid-19: Bintang Daily Cluster emerges in Meradong

KUCHING (Feb 1): A new Covid-19 cluster, dubbed Bintang Daily, has been declared in Meradong, Sarikei, with a total of eight cases as of today, the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) said.

It said in its pandemic update that the new cluster was community-based as it involved family members and workplace contacts of the index case.

“The index case is a local man who underwent a screening test for symptomatic individuals at Bintangor health clinic on Jan 23. The rT-PCR test came back positive on Jan 26,” said the committee.

It added that active contact tracing had since discovered an additional seven positive patients, involving family members and co-workers of the index case.

SDMC said a total of 46 individuals have been screened in the new cluster and three of them have tested negative, while the rest are still waiting for their test results.

With the new cluster, Sarawak now has 12 active Covid-19 clusters.

The largest among them is the Pasai Cluster with a total of 1,969 cases. SDMC said 22,500 people had been screened in connection with the cluster, out of which 19,500 tested negative and 1,031 are still waiting for their results.

The other clusters are Rakut in Miri (138); Bah Sayap, Miri (96); Jelita, Miri (53); Stutong, Kuching (41); Bukit Sekubong, Sebauh (31); Tabong, Bau (22); Indah Riang, Kuching (20); Bedayan, Serian (17); Keranji Tabuan, Kuching (15), and Jalan Pengiran, Matu (8).