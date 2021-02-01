Covid-19: Kapit district falls into red after recording 41 local infections over last 14 days

KUCHING (Feb 1): Kapit District is now classified as a Covid-19 red zone after a total of 41 locally transmitted cases of Covid-19 were reported in the district over the last 14 days, said State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) in a statement today.

SDMC also said Bau and Lundu districts have also been classified as orange zones after recording 22 and 25 cases of local transmission respectively in the last 14 days.

Meanwhile, SDMC said Beluru district has changed from being a red zone to yellow zone after 20 locally transmitted cases were reported in the district in the last 14 days.

Song, Dalat, Bintulu, Kanowit, Miri, Sibu and Kuching districts remain as red zones with a total of 1,934 locally transmitted cases reported in the seven districts in the last 14 days.

Sarikei, Subis and Betong districts also remain orange zones with 84 locally transmitted cases reported in the last 14 days.

Matu, Daro, Sebauh, Lawas, Telang Usan, Bukit Mabong, Tatau, Pakan, Serian, Belaga, Meradong, Julau, Simunjan, Lubok Antu, Selangau, Samarahan and Sri Aman districts remain yellow zones with a total of 122 cases of local transmission reported in the last 14 days.

Nine other districts remain green zones.