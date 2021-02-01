Covid: Companies urged to cooperate to ensure screening, vaccination success

PUTRAJAYA: Companies operating in the country have been asked to work with the government in ensuring that the ongoing Covid-19 screening tests and the upcoming vaccination exercise are a success.

Human Resources Minister Datuk Seri M. Saravanan said that the move was expected to help the country manage the economy better, as well as to help industry players affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“In this regard, the Ministry of Human Resources calls on industry players to provide cooperation and commitment to the government to work together in an effort to break the chain of transmission of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“This follows the recent spike in Covid-19 cases, including workplace-related clusters,” he said in a statement here yesterday.

Saravanan said that the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic not only had an impact on the health of the community but also had an impact on the country’s economic growth.

“Therefore, the cooperation and commitment of all parties to ensure the success of this effort is welcome,” he said. – Bernama