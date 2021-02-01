Fire razes house, four cars at Kampung Masjid Daro

DARO (Feb 1): A house at Kampung Masjid Daro here was destroyed in a fire last night.

According to a Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) operations centre spokesperson, four cars were also destroyed in the fire.

“We received a report on the fire at 7.49pm and a total of 18 firemen were deployed to the scene to put out the fire.

“They were assisted by the Daro volunteer firefighters and managed to prevent the fire from spreading at 8.21pm,” the spokesperson said in a statement.

The spokesperson said the operation to put out the fire ended at around 1am.

No casualties were reported in the fire.

The spokesperson said Bomba is investigating the cause of fire and amount of losses incurred.