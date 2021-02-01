Kapit MCO needed to arrest spread of Covid-19 in rural areas, says Uggah

KUCHING (Feb 1): The state disaster management committee (SDMC) had decided to enforce the Movement Control Order (MCO) on Kapit while it was still a Covid-19 orange zone due to the rising trend of Covid-19 cases in rural districts, said Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

The SDMC chairman told The Borneo Post that controlling the number of cases in Kapit was vital as the state government was trying to prevent the virus from spreading further into the rural areas.

“We need to declare MCO in Kapit much earlier because the number of cases is in an upward trend and also due to the greater challenge in mobilising frontliners like staff from the Health Department…to the district.

“Moreover Kapit is also in close proximity with Song,” he said when asked why SDMC had decided on Sunday to declare the MCO in Kapit along with Song from tomorrow until Feb 15.

Uggah, who is a deputy chief minister, said Kapit had recorded 48 Covid-19 cases as of today and it was also in close proximity to Song, which has 104 cases today.

Kapit was still in the Covid-19 orange zone when the MCO was announced. However, the district today became one of eight red zones in Sarawak today.

The Health Ministry categorises districts with no cases over a two-week period as green zones, one to 20 cases as yellow, 21 to 40 as orange and 40 and above as red zones.