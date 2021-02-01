Lawyer appointed Special Officer to CM

TAWAU: The former president of Tawau Chinese Chamber of Commerce (TCCC) and former vice-president of the Sabah United Chinese Chambers of Commerce, Lo Su Fui, was appointed as a Special Officer (Sabah Tiong Hua Affairs) to the Chief Minister, effective January 29.

The new Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) state government was formed after the state election in September 2020 and there was no Chinese elected representative. Thus, Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor has appointed Lo as his Special Officer in dealing with the affairs of Tiong Hua community in Sabah.

Lo, a 40-year-old law degree holder from United Kingdom, is actively participating in Tiong Hua community works and education sector. He is a very outstanding young man who cares about the rights and needs of all communities regardless of different ethnics and religions.

In 2012, he became the president of TCCC when he was 31 years old for six years and he served in the Sabah United Chinese Chambers of Commerce for four years since 2014.

He stepped down from the chairmanship in 2018 to become the Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS) candidate for Sri Tanjong constituency. However, Lo continues to serve as the executive advisor of TCCC, director of Sabah Chinese High School and the advisor of Institute of Science and Management (ISM) Tawau until today.

Tawau-born Lo has a very in-depth understanding of the problems encountered by the Tiong Hua community in Sabah in terms of politics, economy, education as well as culture.

He is currently the Supreme Council member of Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS) and chairman of Tawau PBS.