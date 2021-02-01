Loud boom, tremors in Sabah not caused by Petronas operations

KOTA KINABALU: The loud boom and tremors felt in Sabah were not caused by any of Petroliam Nasional Berhad (Petronas) operations in the state.

Petronas in a statement last night said all the national petroleum company personnel and assets in Sabah are safe while day-to-day operations are being carried out as usual in the normal course of business.

“In response to news reports today (yesterday) that the loud boom and tremors felt in Sabah could be linked to Petronas’ operations in Sabah, Petronas would like to confirm that the sound and tremors were not caused by any of its operations in Sabah.

“Petronas would like to reassure the public and its stakeholders that utmost priority is exercised across its operations at all times to ensure the safety of the people and the environment in accordance with the law and standards of a reasonable and prudent operator,” said the statement.

Deputy Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani had, earlier today, denied carrying out any bomb detonation or disposal activities in the area and ask to check with Petronas if the explosion was caused by activities involving the petroleum industry.

A check by Bernama yesterday evening at Sipitang and its nearby area including Petronas’ Sabah Ammonia Urea (SAMUR) project site found there was no incident that could cause the explosion and tremors felt by the people there.

Beside Sipitang, the earth-shattering sound and tremors were also felt by residents in several places in the state, as well as in Labuan and neighbouring Brunei. – Bernama