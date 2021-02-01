Lower-than-expected turnout at Sibu Jaya mass screening

SIBU: The mass Covid-19 screening held at Sibu Jaya market yesterday saw a lower-than-expected turnout of 668 persons.

Sibu Division Health Office assistant environmental health officer Mohd Nor Akmal said he believed the low turnout was because many others had gone for their swab test at Sibu Jaya Health Clinic.

“We finished the screening at 2pm. We had expected to collect about 2,000 samples based on the number of samples collected during a similar screening conducted earlier at Sibu Indoor Stadium,” he said.

It was learned that more than 1,000 people turned up for the first day of screening at Sibu Indoor Stadium on Jan 12.

Mohd Nor Akmal said yesterday’s screening at the market was conducted by about 30 health workers from Sibu, who were assisted by backup teams from Sarikei and Samarahan.

The screening which began at 9am was held following an increase in infections in Sibu Jaya.

Sibu Jaya has a population of more than 30,000.