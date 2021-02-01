Makeshift facility to allow Kampung Sungai Ud folk to collect medication — Fatimah

MUKAH: Dalat Hospital will be setting up a makeshift facility near Kampung Sungai Ud, currently under the Targeted Movement Control Order, for the convenience of villagers who need to collect their medication.

This was disclosed by Welfare, Community Wellbeing, Women, Family and Childhood Development Minister Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah, who said the facility would especially benefit senior citizens at the village.

“They do not need to worry about going to the hospital to collect their medicine at the moment. Dalat Hospital will set up a facility near the restriction area to facilitate those who need medicine,” she said when handing over food aid to Kampung Sungai Ud yesterday.

A total of 5,428 food packs will be distributed to the villagers to meet their needs during the two-week Targeted Movement Control Order which ends Feb 9.

Fatimah, who is Dalat assemblywoman, earlier visited Dalat Community Hall where the bulk of the food aid is being stored.

She also presented packed food to frontline personnel manning the five roadblocks in the area.

Dalat District is one of eight Covid-19 red zones in Sarawak.