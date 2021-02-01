Nanta urges Kapit, Song folk not to panic buy as clock ticks down to MCO

SIBU (Feb 1): Kapit MP Dato Sri Alexander Nanta Linggi has advised the people of Kapit and Song not to panic buy ahead of the Covid-19 Movement Control Order (MCO) which will take effect from midnight tonight.

The domestic trade and consumer affairs minister said panic buying would only aggravate the situation in the two districts.

“I urge all residents to work together and avoid panic buying as this will worsen the situation. I have directed members of the Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry Sarawak enforcement to constantly monitor the availability of the supply of essential items in these areas throughout the MCO,” he said in a statement today.

“As Kapit MP, I am aware of the concerns faced by all residents in the two areas, which was a ‘green zone’ previously.”

On Sunday, the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) announced that Kapit and Song will be placed under the MCO for two weeks from 12.01am Feb 2 to 11.59pm Feb 15, for 14 days.

The step was taken following the increase in the number of Covid-19 cases in both districts.

Nanta appealed for all residents to remain calm and comply with the authorities’ instruction to stay at home throughout the MCO, adding that his office in Kapit will work with the Bukit Goram assemblyman Jefferson Jamit Unyat in battling the pandemic.

He stressed that it was crucial to observe the standard operating procedure (SOP) laid out by the Ministry of Health (MoH) as well as practise the new norms in particular, wearing face masks, social distancing, sanitising hands and avoiding crowded places.

He expressed confidence that if everyone could educate themselves early and safeguard themselves and their families, the efforts to curb the spread of the virus in Kapit would come to fruition.

As of yesterday, Kapit had recorded 30 Covid-19 cases over the last 14 days, while Song had 100 cases over the same period.