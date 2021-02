KUALA LUMPUR (Feb 1): The Health Ministry today reported 4,214 new Covid-19 cases and 10 deaths, bringing the daily number to below the 5,000-case mark after three days.

This brings the total national cumulative cases to 219,173, active cases to 48,074 and deaths to 770.

Health Director-General Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the country also saw a high number of recoveries at 4,280 cases.

This brings the cumulative recoveries to 170,329 or 77.7 per cent. – Malay Mail

