Number of flash flood victims drops to 137 in Sarawak, only 2 PPS remain open in Serian

KUCHING: The number of victims affected by the flash floods in the state has dropped to 137 as of 2pm today, with only two temporary evacuation centres (PPS) remain open in Serian.

The Sarawak State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) in a statement said the highest number of flood victims is still at Dewan Kampung Lintang Baru, which is providing shelter to 88 victims from 21 families.

The other shelter at Dewan Baru Kampung Rimba Padi is providing shelter to a total of 49 victims from 18 families.

SDMC in its statement also stated that the PPS at Dewan Masyarakat Lubok Buntin in Simunjan and Dewan Kampung Betong Kanowit have been closed at 1pm and 2pm respectively.