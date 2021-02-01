Number of flood victims in Sarawak increases to 186

KUCHING (Feb 1): The number of victims who are affected by the flash floods in the state has increased to 186 victims as of 8am today with the highest number in Serian division.

The Sarawak State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) in a statement said three out of the four temporary evacuation centres (PPS) are in Serian.

The highest number of victims is at Dewan Kampung Lintang Baru which is providing shelter to 88 victims from 21 families.

The other two shelters are at Dewan Betong Kanowit (22 victims, six families) and Dewan Baru Kampung Rimba Padi (49 victims, 18 families).

The other remaining PPS is at Simunjan, which is at Dewan Masyarakat Lubok Buntin, which is currently catering to 27 victims from seven families.