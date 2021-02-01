Poh Huat’s temporary closure unlikely to have any material impact on earnings

KUCHING: The temporary closure of Poh Huat Resources Holdings Bhd’s (Poh Huat) Malaysia operations will not likely affect the group significantly, analysts opine, given that the group has certain amount of ready inventory and will be able to increase production with extended shifts upon re-commencement or diverting production to its Vietnam manufacturing base should the need arises.

However, should the situation worsens and operations were to close for two to four weeks, the research arm of Public Investment Bank Bhd (PublicInvest Research) estimated Poh Huat’s earnings would fall by circa 1.5 per cent to three per cent.

In a filing on Bursa Malaysia, Poh Huat’s board of directors announced that its main operating subsidiary in Malaysia Poh Huat Furniture Industries Sdn Bhd (Poh Huat Furniture Industries) had on January 21, 2021, voluntarily underwent a Covid-19 full screening (PCR test) for all its employees, both foreign and local, at all its factories located in the Bukit Pasir Industrial Area in Muar, Johor Darul Takzim as precautionary measure to contain and prevent the spread of the Covid-19 virus amongst its employees and its surrounding community.

“The screening exercise which covered approximately 1,400 employees of all the plant premises and corporate offices of these subsidiaries in Bukit Pasir, Muar, Johor, revealed that 543 of employees have tested positive for Covid-19,” the filing revealed.

As a result, the group has temporarily suspended the Malaysia operations from January 25, 2021 to February 3, 2021 or as further advised by Ministry of Health (MOH).

The statement also revealed that the temporary closure of Poh Huat Furniture Industries operations is expected to result in delay for the shipment of several orders to its customers in the US.

“We are of the view that the temporary closure of the production plant is unlikely to have any material impact on Poh Huat’s earnings, as the group has a certain amount of ready inventory to meet some of the orders and if needed, increase production with extended shifts when operation resumes,” PublicInvest Research said.

“We understand that should the outbreak situation worsens, the group is able divert its production to its Vietnam manufacturing base as a last resort.

“We estimate that should the operations remained closed for two to four weeks, Poh Huat’s earnings will be impacted by circa 1.5 per cent to three per cent.”

The research arm noted that Poh Huat’s Malaysia operations contributes circa 45 per cent of the group’s total revenue in financial year 2020 (FY20).