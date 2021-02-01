‘Private laboratories Covid-19 testing a cause of concern’

KUCHING: The Malaysian Medical Association (MMA) has urged the government to look into private laboratories conducting unauthorised drive-thru and onsite rT-PCR tests.

MMA president professor Dato Dr Subramaniam Muniandy said the Ministry of Health (MoH) had stated that Covid-19 tests by the private sector could only be carried out at private medical clinics, ambulatory care centres or private hospitals.

“Private laboratories are not classified as a healthcare facility. However, MoH has closed one eye,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Dr Subramaniam brought up a recent media report of a 49-year-old woman, surnamed Yong, and her five family members in Petaling Jaya, Selangor who were tested at a private laboratory’s drive-thru Covid-19 screening service and were all found to be Covid-19 positive.

The report said they waited at home for three days for a phone call from MoH to send them to hospitals.

Two of the family members were in the high risk group of complications and had developed more severe symptoms.

The call did not come and neither was there an ambulance sent to the home. Yong’s calls to the Sungai Buloh Hospital (in Selangor) were also not picked up.

From this scenario, Dr Subramaniam said it was clear that the Divisional Health Office (PKD), which is tasked with providing further instructions for the Covid-19 positive patients and arranging for an ambulance, was not informed about the Covid-19 positive cases.

More importantly, there was no follow-up from the private laboratory which should be responsible to inform the hospital, he said.

According to Dr Subramaniam, MMA has expressed such concern but it seemed it is business as usual for these private laboratories conducting Covid-19 screening while MoH continued to be silent on the matter.

If the Selangor state Health Department wished to go after the general practitioners (GPs) and private hospitals who failed to report Covid-19 positive cases, it should also go after these private laboratories who, according to MoH, are not even allowed to conduct the Covid-19 screenings in the first place, he pointed out.

In view of this, he suggested that MoH simplify and merge the existing two systems for private healthcare facilities reporting Covid-19 test results.

The two systems for private clinics to report Covid-19 cases further complicated matters, he opined.

“GPs have been immediately reporting Covid-19 positive cases to the PKD via email, phone call and fax as per the SOP and guidelines however were later informed to notify via a new ‘e-notification’ system. This system was introduced without update to the MoH guidelines for Covid-19 screening.

“To set up an account for the e-notification system, the GPs are required to communicate with the PKDs. But just as ordinary citizens are finding difficulty reaching the PKD via phone, the GPs are also finding it near impossible to contact them.

“We understand the system is strained. Still, GPs have made the effort to notify the PKDs on any Covid-19 case using other means as listed in its guidelines issued earlier,” he said.

Dr Subramaniam said there is also the Sistem Informasi Makmal Kesihatan Awam (Simka) reporting system which required the GPs to report all RTK Antigen tests that were being done.

All rT-PCR cases were reported using this Simka system by labs approved by MoH to conduct rT-PCR.

Private healthcare facilities are only required to notify rT-PCR and RTK Antigen positive cases via the e-notification reporting system.

“The MoH, however, in its daily briefing only announces the positive cases picked up by rT-PCR. Results from RTK Antigen screenings which may have been done by the hundreds of thousands if not millions have never been made public as it is not the confirmatory test. The gold standard confirmatory test is the rT-PCR test.

“The RTK Antigen test results take 30mins while the rT-PCR test results typically take 24 hours to 48 hours depending on the laboratory,” he said.

Dr Subramaniam also urged the authorities to investigate commercialised mass Covid-19 screenings being run and coordinated by middle men or agents.

He said some of these middle men have no background whatsoever in healthcare while some labs were also colluding with business entities to conduct onsite and drive through screening.

He added that such issues had been highlighted to MoH which continued to close one eye.

“If private laboratories are not allowed to conduct the Covid-19 screenings, how are they reporting Covid-19 cases legitimately? Are results issued in compliance with laboratory regulations? Now MoH even allows self-uploading via MySejahtera app.

“Are the Covid-19 swabs tests conducted by qualified, trained professionals in full compliance with the SOPs and MoH guidelines under strict infectious disease prevention and control? How will the laboratory accept full medico legal accountability seeing that they are not a healthcare facility?”

Dr Subramaniam called upon MoH and relevant authorities to conduct a full audit on private laboratories conducting the Covid-19 tests or the system will run the risk of being compromised.

Pointing out that speed will be vital in reporting cases of Covid-19, he proposed that both the e-notification to the PKD and Simka reporting be integrated into one system to cut down on the repetitive administrative processes.

“If five minutes can be saved on administrative work per patient, an hour can be saved on 12 patients allowing more patients to be seen and tested. Lastly, the SOPs on reporting cases of Covid-19 must be amended as soon as possible,” he said.