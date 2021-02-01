PSB rejects Chong’s seats sharing proposal

KUCHING: Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) intends to contest in all 82 seats as it sees itself as the alternative to Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) to form the next state government.

PSB Secretariat in a statement yesterday said it took note of Pakatan Harapan (PH) Sarawak state chairman Chong Chieng Jen’s proposal of a seats sharing ratio of 30 per cent for PSB and 70 per cent for Pakatan Harapan in the forthcoming Sarawak State Election.

“We take note of his offer but, God willing, PSB intends to contest all 82 seats in the State Election.

“As a truly multi-racial local party and the largest opposition party in Sarawak, PSB is the alternative to Gabungan Parti Sarawak to form the next state government,” the statement said.

“Across the length and breadth of Sarawak, the response of the people of all races to PSB has been overwhelming, be they Iban, Malay, Melanau, Bidayuh, Orang Ulu or the Chinese. Every race is included in PSB.

“A wind of change is sweeping though-out the state and it is the people who clamour for change after 57 years of the same rule by the same parties which has resulted in Sarawak remaining as one of the poorest states in Malaysia.”

“PSB is the wind of change that the people have been waiting for. PSB is the true alternative to GPS,” the statement added.

Earlier yesterday, Chong said in a Facebook live session that if a co-operation is possible, a formula of ‘3+3+3+1’, meaning 30 per cent of the state constituency seats to be contested by Democratic Action Party (DAP), Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) and PSB each, while Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) would be contesting the remaining 10 per cent of the seats.

Chong, who is state DAP chairman, said having one dominant political party in a coalition was unhealthy and PSB should more or less abide to the ‘3+3+3+1’ formula if any formal cooperation could be materialised.