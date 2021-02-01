Raghad, Willie, Ali and Hasbi among title recipients in conjunction with Federal Territory Day

KUCHING (Feb 1): The Yang di-Pertua Negeri’s wife Toh Puan Datuk Patinggi Raghad Kurdi Taib is among the 335 recipients of titles conferred by Yang di-Pertuan Agong in conjuction with this year’s Federal Territory Day celebrated today.

Others from Sarawak also receiving titles are Puncak Borneo MP Willie Mongin, Saratok MP Ali Biju and Limbang MP Hasbi Habibollah.

Raghad is among the six recipients of the the Seri Utama Mahkota Wilayah award, which carries the title ‘Datuk Seri Utama’.

Willie, Ali and Hasbi on other hand are among 81 recipients of the Panglima Mahkota Wilayah which carries the title of ‘Datuk’.

They are Deputy Ministers in the in the Perikatan Nasional federal government. Both Willie and Ali are Deputy Minister of Plantation Industries and Commodities and Deputy Minister of Energy and Natural Resources respectively, while Hasbi is Deputy Minister of Transport.

Federal Territories Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa in a statement said the date of the conferment of titles would be announced later on, due to the developing situation in light of the Covid-19 pandemic.

During this time, recipients are permitted to bear the various titles before their names, with the wives of men conferred the first to third rank honours permitted to use Datin Seri Utama, Datin Seri, and Datin respectively before their names.

Annuar also said the honours list for this year’s Federal Territory Day which is celebrated today included seven types of awards, ranging from the first to seventh ranks of honour.

These included Seri Utama Mahkota Wilayah, the Seri Mahkota Wilayah, the Panglima Mahkota Wilayah, the Johan Mahkota Wilayah, the Kesatria Mahkota Wilayah, the Ahli Mahkota Wilayah, and the Pingat Pangkuan Mahkota Wilayah.

Joining Raghad in being conferred the first-rank (Darjah Kebesaran Pangkat Pertama) Seri Utama Mahkota Wilayah which carries the title Datuk Seri Utama were Finance Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz, Pahang Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail, Penang Head of State Tun Abdul Rahman Abbas, Sabah Head of State Tun Juhar Mahiruddin, and Melaka Head of State Tun Mohd Ali Mohd Rustam

Recipients conferred the Seri Mahkota Wilayah which carries the title of Datuk Seri included Energy and Natural Resources Minister Datuk Shamsul Anuar Nasarah, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law) Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan, KL mayor Datuk Mahadi Che Ngah and former Kuala Lumpur mayor Datuk Nor Hisham A. Dahlan.

Joining Willie, Ali and Hasbi in receiving the Panglima Mahkota Wilayah award were Housing and Local Government Minister Zuraida Kamaruddin and Senior Education Minister Mohd Radzi Md Jidin.

Others mentioned by Annuar in the statement also included Federal Territory Mufti Luqman Abdullah, national badminton champions Abd Rashid Mohd Sidek Sulimin and Cheah Soon Kit, and National Laureate Siti Zainon Ismail.

Other recipients who were conferred various titles include Federal Territories Deputy Minister Datuk Seri Edmund Santhara Kumar, Health deputy director-general (Research and Technical Support) Dr Hishamshah Mohd Ibrahim, Health deputy director-general (Public Health) Datuk Dr Chong Chee Kheong, and Federal Territory Health director Dr Param Jeeth Singh Pakar Singh.

“The Federal Territories Ministry congratulates all the recipients and extend our utmost appreciation to their contributions and services,” said Annuar.