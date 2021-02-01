RMAF mounts mercy flight for 2 children with heart ailments

KUCHING (Feb 1): The Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) mounted a mercy flight from Kuching to the Subang Air Base for a male toddler and a baby girl who needed to undergo heart operation at the National Heart Institute (IJN).

RMAF in a statement today, said Faaed Faizal and Dolly Ting Xiang were two years old and two months old respectively.

According to the statement, Faaed suffers from Severe Mitral Regurgitation, while Ting suffers from Large Ventricular Septal Defect and Severe Coarctation Of Aorta. They had received treatment from the Sarawak General Hospital.

“Accompanying the boy and the baby were their parents along with a medical officer Dr Nurul Asyikin Rosli. The aircraft left Kuching at around 1.36pm and arrived in Subang by 3.39pm,” the statement said.

It added that the C-130H aircraft was piloted by Major Mohd Aliff Samduddin and assisted by co-pilot, Captain Muhammad Nursaidi Mohd Dzaili, both from RMAF.

Also in the flight were flight engineer Major Mohd Helme Mostapa, navigator Captain Sazmil Nor Azman, three loadmasters Warrant Officer II U Jonas Gama, Sergeant U Muhammad Zairizuan Zainuddin and Sergeant U Mohd Hanif Hashin and a flight attendant Flight Sergeant (W) Kiranjit Kaur Jagir Singh.

“Upon arrival (in Subang) both patients were brought by an ambulance to IJN,” it said.