Sabah gives RM19.7 mln in aid to religious bodies, Chinese schools

KOTA KINABALU (Feb 1): The Sabah government today gave out RM19. 7 million in financial aid to non-Islamic religious bodies and Chinese schools in the state.

Chief Minister Datuk Hajiji Noor said out of this amount, RM13.5 million was for the development of seven national-type Chinese secondary schools, nine Chinese private secondary schools, 83 national-type Chinese primary schools and 142 kindergartens.

For the development and repairing of 145 temples across the state, he said a sum of RM5.29 million had been approved, besides an allocation of RM1 for a number of Chinese associations to carry out activities in conjunction with the Chinese New Year celebration.

“This financial assistance clearly shows that the Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) state government is always sensitive to the people’s needs and prioritises justice in all aspects including giving aid to the people regardless of race and religion,” he said at the handing-out of the aid at the Sabah State Administrative Centre, here, today.

Also present were two Deputy Chief Ministers, Datuk Dr Jeffrey Kitingan and Datuk Dr Joachim Gunsalam; state Housing and Local Government Minister, Datuk Masidi Manjun; State Secretary Datuk Safar Untong and Sabah State Economic Advisory Council chairman, Tan Sri David Chu.

Hajiji said a technical committee was formed by the State Government Assistance for Schools and Religious Bodies Committee to peruse the applications received.

He hoped the financial aid could help reduce the burden of the recipients involved in the development and repairs of schools and houses of worship, thus giving comfort to the people using the facilities. – Bernama