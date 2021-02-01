Safa cooperates with NSC, Education Dept

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah Football Association (Safa) is taking steps to enhance football development programmes in the state by establishing close cooperation with the National Sports Council (NSC) and the Sabah State Education Department.

The state football governing body put weight the claim by holding a video conference with representatives from NSC and the department today.

Safa were represented by assistant secretary general Azman Mastar, executive secretary David Wisom and its Local Competitions Committee deputy chairman Lokman Sunggim while the NSC represented by Sports Development Division director Mohd Safrushahar Yusoff, Special Branch chief Shukri Harun and the National Football Development Programme general manager Mohd Yusuf Ibrahim.

Also present were the Department Sports Unit director Muhimian Moksin and officials from Sabah Sports Council (SSC).

Azman said a signing of memorandum of understanding (MoU) between Safa and NSC will follow so that the football development programme in the state can be fully realised.

“We expect the MoU will be done very soon between Safa acting president Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin representing the state football body and NSC,” he said.

Azman, who is also the chairman of Safa Local Competitions Committee, said the new Safa leadership would continue to come up with the best plan to develop Sabah football, which is in line with the vision and aspiration of the acting president.

He went on to say Safa was satisfied with the outcome of the preliminary discussion via video conference.

“It is a positive signs from the NSC and the State Education Department that will only further strengthen our collaboration,” he said.

Elaborating further, Azman said the collaboration would involved efforts to organise more competitions for junior footballers and children with the aim of unearthing young and new football talents.

Azman also said the move too was seen as an early preparation for Safa towards establishing the Safa Football Academy.

“Through tournaments that Safa and NSC will co-organise, we will be able to identify elite players for the under-17 and under-15 age groups and roped them into the academy.

“We will also propose to name the academy as Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin (Football Academy),” he added.

Towards this end, Azman said Safa is willing to work with any bodies that share their objectives, which is to further develop football in the state.

“We are confident that with good understanding and combined efforts from all, the football development programmes in the state can be implemented successfully,” he said.