Samsung’s Galaxy Buds Pro packed with unrivalled sound quality, intelligent ANC

KUCHING: Samsung Electronics Co Ltd announced the launch of its next-generation earbuds: Galaxy Buds Pro.

These earbuds feature immersive sound, superior call quality, intelligent ANC and enhanced connectivity across your devices – all packed into a modern and sleek design.

Galaxy Buds Pro represent Samsung’s most premium earbuds offering to-date, built to help get the most out of work, entertainment, and everything in between.

“As people look for technology that helps them adapt to new routines and lifestyles, the market for true wireless earbuds has expanded substantially, and consumer expectations have risen,” said Samsung Electronics president and head of Mobile Communications Business TM Roh.

“With Galaxy Buds Pro, we’re making a big statement with a small device, offering users a one-of-a-kind audio experience that makes even everyday tasks truly epic.”

A premium earbuds experience always starts with sound. Whether you use your earbuds to play music on a run or listen to podcasts on the way to work, audio quality is what matters most.

Galaxy Buds Pro offer a more comprehensive sound, sporting an 11-millimeter woofer for deeper bass and a 6.5-millimeter tweeter for a crisp treble with minimum distortion.

This delivers Samsung’s best audio experience yet – a dynamic, balanced sound. So, whether it’s a rhythmic hip hop groove or intricate classical melody, you can enjoy your music just as the artist intended, anytime and anywhere.

But earbuds aren’t just for entertainment anymore – they’ve become crucial for work communication, and call quality is more important than ever. Galaxy Buds Pro separate your voice from unwanted sounds with three microphones and a Voice Pickup Unit (VPU), ensuring you are heard as clearly as possible.

Technical Specifications

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro

Colour: Phantom Violet, Phantom Black, Phantom Silver

Dimension and weight: Earbud 19.5 x 20.5 x 20.8mm, 6.3grammes, charging case 50 x 50.2 x 27.8 mm, 44.9grammes

Speaker: Two-way (11mm woofer and 6.5mm tweeter)

Microphone: 3 mics (2 outer and one inner), voice pickup unit, wind shield

ANC and ambient sound: Amplifying up to +20dB, 4 adjustable levels voice detect

Battery capacity: 61mAh earbuds, 472mAh charging case

Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.0

Sensor: Accelerometer, Gyro, Proximity, Hall, Touch, Voice Pickup Unit (VPU)

Compatibility: Android 7.0 or higher with more 1.5GB of RAM

Water resistance: IPX7

One of the outer microphones also has a high signal-to-noise ratio (SNR), further eliminating background noises.

In addition, Samsung has integrated its new Wind Shield technology into Galaxy Buds Pro. While a less protrusive shape minimizes the wind contact area, a specially designed chamber and mesh filters out wind interference.

The Galaxy Buds Pro is equipped intelligent ANC capabilities of any true wireless earbuds. When you need to focus on work – or tune out from the world around to relax – you can reduce the background noise by up to 99 per cent, fine-tuning to your preferred level. And with Ambient Sound, you can choose to amplify nearby sounds by more than 20 decibels, meaning you can adjust and personalize according to your needs. This feature is ideal for busy multitaskers – those working from home while looking after a child or those who want to take a run through the city while staying alert for oncoming traffic.

ANC and Ambient Sound automatically work together, adapting to surroundings, to optimise your audio experience. Galaxy Buds Pro recognise when you’re speaking, and they can automatically switch between canceling nearby sounds and amplifying them. They will also turn down your music when you want to talk, even if you are using Ambient Sound or have ANC turned off. This technology allows you to hear and communicate more effectively and makes Galaxy Buds Pro the perfect tool for daily use.

Galaxy Buds Pro are an integral extension of the Galaxy ecosystem – our most seamless earbuds yet. Now, you can automatically toggle your earbuds connection between your Galaxy smartphones and tablets based on your usage – no manual adjustments required.

No matter how you use your Galaxy Buds Pro, you can do so without worrying about battery life. When fully charged, you get up to eight hours of playback, with an additional 20 hours of reserve power available in the wireless charging case.

Even when using ANC, you can still enjoy five hours of playback with 13 hours more available in the case. If you end up running out of juice, you can gain one hour of playtime after just five minutes of quick charging.

Galaxy Buds Pro aren’t just great to use, they also look great. Taking inspiration from Galaxy Buds Live’s innovative and iconic shape, Galaxy Buds Pro feature an updated, more ergonomic form factor. The shape of the canal-type earbuds improves sound quality, plus it looks less protrusive and more natural when in your ears. This new design also reduces the contact area between your ear and the bud, improving comfort and minimizing a clogged-up feeling.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro are protected with an IPX7 water resistance rating, the highest standard of water resistance in the Galaxy Buds line. And now, worrying about losing an earbud is a thing of the past. SmartThings Find can easily locate either of your earbuds, even when they’re out of Bluetooth range or completely out of sight, misplaced at a distant location.

Galaxy Buds Pro were also built to help cut down on waste – using 20 per cent environmentally conscious Post-Consumer Materials (PCM).