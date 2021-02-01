Security guard detained for allegedly molesting girl

BELURAN: Police detained a 47-year-old security guard for allegedly molesting a three-year-old girl.

District police chief Supt Kasim Muda said the suspect was held after receiving information on the incident.

Kasim said the suspect and the victim are neighbours, living at the quarters of a plantation estate here.

It was learnt that the victim was playing in the yard of their quarters without her clothes on when the suspect called her to his room before molesting her.

“The victim’s mother noticed the incident when she saw her daughter sitting in the suspect’s house, naked. She later inspected her daughter and found slimy liquid on her,” he said.

According to Kasim, the victim’s relative later uploaded a status on Facebook saying, ‘Assalamualaikum, mat pgi sesiapa ternampak orang ni tolong tahan dan serahkan ke balai polis dia merogol anak sepupu saya yg b’umur 4 tahun di sugut estate sungai sabang..ni gambar lama.. orang tu sekarang botak.. berjanggut panjang..orang tu lari sama anaknya masih kecil..ada orang cakap dia otw ke tawau……tolong bantu sebab sepupu saya tidak d benarkan keluar dari estate buat laporan… tapi tidak tau knapa perogol tu dapat larikan diri dari estate (Assalamualaikum, good morning, anyone who sees this man please detain and hand him to the police as he had raped my cousin’s daughter, a four-year-old girl at Sugut Estate Sungai Sabang. This is an old photo, this man is now bald and has a long beard. He escaped with his small kids, some say that he heads to Tawau. Please help as my cousin could not leave the estate to lodge a report, don’t know why the man could escape from the estate).

Photo of the suspect was also uploaded in the post.

However, Kasim said their initial investigation found that there was no rape, but they believed that the suspect had molested the girl.

“The victim is stable and will be sent to Sandakan Duchess of Kent Hospital for further inspection.

“Investigation is still ongoing under Section 14(a) of Sexual Offenses Against Children Act,” he added.