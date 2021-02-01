Senior citizen dies after being found unconscious at Jalan Tunku Abdul Rahman in Kuching

KUCHING (Feb 1): A senior citizen was found unconscious before being confirmed dead in front of a building at Jalan Tunku Abdul Rahman here this morning.

Sarawak Police Commissioner Datuk Aidi Ismail who confirmed the case, said the deceased, who was in his late 70s, was found lying in the area.

He said the senior citizen was confirmed dead by the paramedics who was at the scene.

“For now the case has been classified as sudden death. We managed to contact the deceased son to inform him of the incident,” he said when contacted today.

The victim’s body was later taken to the Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) for further action.