Smartphone shipments return to positive growth — IDC

KUCHING: The worldwide smartphone market continued to improve in the holiday quarter of 2020 (4Q20) returning to familiar ground with 4.3 per cent year-over-year growth.

According to preliminary data from the International Data Corporation (IDC) Worldwide Quarterly Mobile Phone Tracker, smartphone vendors shipped a total of 385.9 million devices during the quarter. While the full year 2020 declined 5.9 per cent compared to 2019, the progress toward market recovery has been impressive and IDC believes the momentum heading into 2021 will remain strong.

“There are a lot of elements at play that are fueling the smartphone market recovery – pent-up demand, continued supply push on 5G, aggressive promotions, and the popularity of low to mid-priced phones,” said IDC’s Worldwide Mobile Device Trackers research director Nabila Popal, in a press statement.

“Vendors also seem to be better prepared for the second lockdown, ensuring they have the right channel set up ready to fulfill orders and reach the end consumer. Lockdowns also have people spending less on areas like leisure, travel, and dining out – and smartphones are benefitting from this. In addition to all these factors, the fast recovery and resilience of the smartphone supply chain also has to be given some credit.”

In terms of vendors, there was a clear shift among the top five, Apple delivered a phenomenal performance in 4Q20, returning to the number one position with 90.1 million devices shipped, driven by the success of the iPhone 12 series.

This represents the highest shipment volume from a vendor in a single quarter and resulted in 23.4 per cent market share and 22.2 per cent year-over-year growth. Samsung moved to second with 73.9 million device shipments and 19.1 per cent market share.

With the continued success of the A series and growth in nearly every region, Samsung saw year-over-year growth of 6.2 per cent. Xiaomi finished the quarter in the third position with shipments of 43.3 million and 11.2 per cent market share while OPPO was fourth with shipments of 33.8 million and 8.8 per cent market share.

Both companies successfully capitalised on declining Huawei shipments, growing 32 per cent and 10.7 per cent year over year respectively, by focusing on aggressive product portfolios and building partnerships. Huawei fell to the number 5 spot with shipments of 32.3 million and 8.4 per cent market share. The company continues to suffer under the weight of U.S. sanctions and saw a dramatic year-over-year decline of 42.4 per cent.

“The recovery of both the smartphone market and its supply chain has been truly impressive and the year-end growth is testament to how far we’ve come,” said IDC’s Worldwide Mobile Device Trackers programme vice president Ryan Reith.

“The majority of the world is either in some form of lockdown or still waiting to return to normal day-to-day life, yet smartphone sales are rebounding as though nothing ever happened. This illustrates the importance of smartphones in everyone’s life and provides a strong foundation for market demand. As the world progresses towards a post-pandemic environment, IDC believes demand will grow and the market recovery will accelerate.”