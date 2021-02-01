SMC’s offices at Sibu Central Market Carpark, Wisma Sanyan shut after staff tested positive for Covid-19

SIBU (Feb 1): Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) has announced that its site office premises at the ground floor of the Sibu Central Market Carpark and Public Health and Services Section located at Level 20 of Wisma Sanyan will be closed with immediate effect, after one of its staff was tested positive for Covid-19, said its chairman Clarence Ting.

He said these site office premises will remain closed until further notice.

Additionally, he revealed that Sibu Central Market will be closed for two days from Feb 2 until Feb 3 to facilitate the sanitisation work and swab test activities.

“We received notification that one of our Public Health & Services staffs who is attached at Sibu Central Market for field supervision work has been confirmed Covid-19 positive.

“In compliance with the SOP (standard operating procedure) issued by the SDMC (Sarawak Disaster Management Committee), it is mandatory that Council staff (those individuals who had close contact with the infected staff, those who have developed any Covid-19 related symptoms, and so on) are required to do the PCR swab tests. All Health Department’s requirements/instructions/SOP are to be strictly followed in order to contain the spread of Covid-19.

“In view of the above, Council will close its site office premises at the ground floor of Sibu Central Market Carpark and the Public Health & Services Section located at Level 20 (Wisma Sanyan) with immediate effect from Feb 1 until further notice,” Ting said in a statement today.

However, he said the critical service of public health will continue to be given priority.

“In this regard, Council would like to once again seek the understanding and cooperation of the public in facing this difficult and challenging time. Please cooperate by adhering to proper protection of public health guidelines, Council’s public health requirements, and be civic-minded at all times for the benefit of all.”

He also advised all of the hawkers who are operating at the central market to go for their swab test immediately at the nearest government clinic or at the drive through swab test facility provided by Ministry of Health at Sarawak State Library in Sibu.

Ting also urged everyone to take care of themselves, their family and the safety of others.

“Let’s continue to play our role, do our part sincerely and be responsible citizen. Minimise unnecessary movement, avoid over-crowding, and adhere to any other instructions/SOP issued by SDMC from time to time based on latest Covid-19 situation.

“Please work together, stay healthy, in this way we can protect Sibu and Sarawak, in general. Be vigilant, Stay Safe, Stay Calm, Stay Healthy, and no rumours, please,” Ting reminded.