State govt focused on rural devt agenda — Dennis

MIRI: The Sarawak government has taken various approaches to speed up the delivery of projects to rural parts of the state as it continues to focus on its rural development agenda, said Telang Usan assemblyman Dennis Ngau.

He said under the leadership of Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg, the state government is very committed to delivering infrastructure development to rural areas including Ulu Baram.

“The setting-up of Highland Development Agency (HDA) is a new way for the government to speed up the infrastructure development in rural areas.

“With HDA, the assemblymen are able to keep track of the infrastructure development in their respective constituency,” he said.

Dennis was sharing on the challenges of being a leader in a rural area, during a virtual talk which was aired live on

Pustaka Sarawak’s YouTube channel and Facebook page on Saturday.

The virtual talk titled ‘Youth Inspiration’ was organised by Pustaka Miri in collaboration with Miri Youth Association.

Dennis said he is grateful to the state government for approving RM750 million to upgrade several roads in his constituency, adding that the works are currently in progress.

On internet connectivity, he said the coverage in Telang Usan was “really poor” with some parts having zero connectivity.

This, he pointed out, has made it hard for teachers and students alike to take part in online learning sessions during the pandemic period.

“The state government is making every effort to improve the internet infrastructure in Sarawak particularly in rural areas.

“We can see the effort is progressing and with the setting-up of Sarawak Multimedia Authority, I have confidence that we will be able to achieve the target of digitalising the whole of Sarawak,” he said.