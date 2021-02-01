S’wak eye more Esports gold in Sukma Johor

KUCHING: The Sarawak Esports Association (SESA) has revised its gold medal target from one to three for next year’s Sukma Johor.

SESA president Afiq Fadhli Narawi, who expressed optimism that the new target is achievable, said his confidence is based on the consistent performance of the Sarawak esports shadow team members in several online esports competitions in and outside the state.

“We are now going for three gold medals in Johor next year and our target last year was one gold in Pro Evolution Soccer (PES) and silver medals for Mobile Legend and DOTA 2.

“We have 16 athletes in our long list and they were selected from Sukan Sarawak (Suksar) in Miri in 2019.

“They are undergoing training at our Mini Esports-Hub at D-Virtual Park,” he told reporters after the opening of the MYSS EFOOTBALL PES21 Stay At Home online esports competition at D-Virtual Park in Kota Samarahan last Thursday.

To prepare for the possibility of changes in age eligibility and game title for PES in Johor 2022, SESA has seen the need to search for new talents and groom them for the coming Sukma.

“We have applied for permission from the National Sports Council to reopen the selection for the athletes to be included in the new long list instead.

“MYSS PES21 is one of the platforms for us to search and unearth new talents,” Afiq added.

SESA and its affiliates also plan to organise competitions in the rural areas such as Kapit and Nanga to promote the sport as well as unearthing new talents.

“If the new talents are good, they will be roped into our Sukma team long list while those in the current long list will be retained if they can maintain their performance.

“We will also be looking for new talents for Dota 2, Mobile Legend Bang Bang (MLBB) or even PUBG Mobile by organising competitions similar to MYSS PES21,” he said.

Esports is included as a medal sport in Johor for the first time in Sukma history.