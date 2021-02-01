Testing for samples collected during screening at Sibu Jaya market still in progress – Dr Chin

SIBU (Feb 1): The testing of the 668 samples collected during the large-scale Covid-19 screening held at Sibu Jaya market here yesterday is still in progress, said Sarawak Health Director Dr Chin Zin Hing.

“Testing (of the samples is) still in progress. Samples arrived in Kuching this morning,” he told The Borneo Post when contacted this evening.

When asked on the total number of Covid-19 cases recorded in the township as of Feb 1, he said the cumulative cases stood at 116, but none were reported from the township today.

“116 cases cumulative. Today (Feb 1) none from Sibu Jaya.”

To a question, Dr Chin said there was no plan to roll out another large-scale Covid-19 screening in Sibujaya.

“Residents of Sibu Jaya can always go to KK (Health Clinic) Sibu Jaya to get assessed and swabbed,” he added.

On Sunday, only 668 individuals turned up for the large-scale Covid-19 screening held at Sibu jaya market.

The screening was held following an increase in positive cases in Sibujaya.

Meanwhile, Sibu Rural District Council (SRDC) chairman Sempurai Petrus Ngelai said two main roads leading to Sibujaya have been sealed off with barricades from today in a bid to curb the spread of Covid-19.