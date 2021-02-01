TM likely to see higher 4Q IRU sales

KUCHING: Telekom Malaysia Bhd (TM) will likely higher sale of indefeasible rights of use (IRU) to other telco operators in the fourth quarter of the financial year 2020 (4QFY20), analysts say.

Following ‘Investor & Analyst Series’ conference held by TM, AmInvestment Bank Bhd’s research team (AmInvestment) in a report, noted that TM also does not expect substantive capital expenditure (capex) increases to expand its submarine capacity, which is needed to support the wholesale IRU to other telco operators.

“This stems from the group leveraging its national infrastructure to secure reciprocal arrangements with

undersea fibre owners/partners for connectivity in Malaysia and the region.

“Hence management is optimistic that the sale of IRU could be seasonally higher in TM’s 4QFY20 results,” it said, noting that based on TM’s 4QFY19 results, the sale of IRU accounted for 27 per cent of its FY19 revenue.

Meanwhile, it noted that TM’s wholesale, the domestic and international wholesale arm of the group, accounted for 20 per cent of 9MFY20 group revenue.

“This segment’s growth is being driven by higher international voice together with domestic and global data, which support a slightly higher 9MFY20 earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margin of 17 per cent compared with the group’s average 15 per cent.

“The wholesale division is leveraging its fixed play dominance provided by its national fibre-optic network and extensive partnerships with regional edge computing nodes, offering content delivery network gateways for over-the-top (OTT) providers such as Amazon and Netflix. Currently, TM provides connectivity to 5 nodes in Malaysia, 43 in Asean and 66 globally,” it explained.

“Even though data centres are becoming increasingly important on the back of escalating data demand

requirements, the group expects to moderate its investments via strategic eco-system partnerships with third parties by providing the needed connectivity to its extensive national fibre-optic network,” it added.

Pending the release of TM’s 4QFY20 results, AmInvestment maintained its ‘buy’ call on the stock.