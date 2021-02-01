Use MRC training institute as blood donation venue — Lee

MIRI: Local organisations and associations are encouraged to make use of the Malaysian Red Crescent (MRC) Training Institute here as a venue for blood donation events as it is considered a safe and ideal site.

State Transport Minister Datuk Lee Kim Shin, who said this, pointed out that the institute has its own separate entrance and is sealed off from other activities taking place in the area, thus making it ideal in view of the ongoing pandemic and movement restriction

order.

“The site was turned into a mobile and offsite blood donation centre on March 25 last year.

“Since then, it has become an important place outside of Miri Hospital where donors choose to go to donate blood,” he said, adding that the number of blood donors going to Miri Hospital Blood Bank has dropped significantly due to the Covid-19 patients being treated there.

Lee, who is also MRC Miri District deputy chairman, said this when officiating at the 85th blood donation campaign held by St Joseph’s School Alumni and St Joseph’s School Parent-Teacher Association here on

Saturday.

As the minister in charge of Miri Division Disaster Management Committee, Lee announced that until further notice, all mobile blood donation campaigns in the city will only be held every Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday, from 8.30am to 1pm.