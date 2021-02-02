276 new cases, four more deaths in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU: The Sabah Health Department today reported 276 new Covid-19 cases in the state for the past 24 hours, with four deaths recorded in Sandakan (two), Kota Kinabalu (one) and Putatan (one).

Now new clusters were reported.

Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun in a press conference today said Sabah’s cumulative cases now stand at 49,420.

“A total of 388 patients were cured and discharged from the hospitals, while 1,951 are still receiving treatments, with 645 are placed in the hospitals, 1,299 in PKRCs and seven in Temporary Detention Centre (PTS)/prison.

“There are 93 patients in the ICU, where 28 of them are ventilated,” he said.

On Tuesday, Kota Kinabalu recoded the highest daily cases with 40, followed by Keningau (35), Kinabatangan (30), Putatan (30), Papar (26), Penampang (16), Lahad Datu (14), Sandakan (13), Tawau (11), Tuaran (11), Ranau (11), Kunak (7), Sipitang (6), Kalabakan (6), Kota Marudu (6), Kudat (3), Beaufort (3), Tenom (2), Kuala Penyu (2), Kota Belud (1), Telupid (1), Semporna (1), and Beluran (1).