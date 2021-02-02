ACD operations in Kampung Pinang gets underway after Covid-19 positive case detected there

KOTA SAMARAHAN (Feb 2): The Active Case Detection (ACD) operation in Kampung Pinang here following the latest positive Covid-19 cases detected in the village has begun today.

The operation will be carried out for two days, with an additional health screening centre opened at Nurul Islam mosque in the village.

It was made to understand that the village residents number at 1,989, involving 110 homes.

The ACD operation will be led by the Samarahan division Health office Health officer Dr Nor Hazemi, including the police, Malaysian Civil Defence Force (APM), Samarahan Resident office, Kota Samarahan Municipal Council (MPKS) and Rela personnel.

A roadblock at entry and exit points to the village has already been set up, as the villagers have been instructed to not leave the area.

Outsiders are also not permitted to enter the village until the completion of the ACD tomorrow.