Acquittal of elderly man from trafficking in minors upheld

KOTA KINABALU: The High Court here upheld the acquittal of an elderly self-employed man from two counts of trafficking in two minors for the purpose of exploitation three years ago.

Judicial Commissioner Leonard David Shim affirmed the lower court’s decision made on Hii Hiong Ping, 70, after the judge did not find any appealable error on the lower court’s decision in finding there was no prima face case in acquitting the respondent.

The prosecution was appealing against the decision made by the Sessions Court here on July 26, 2018 that the respondent be freed without calling for his defence under Section 14 of the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling Migrants Act 2007.

The indictment carries a maximum jail of 20 years and a fine, upon conviction.

The respondent was accused of trafficking in the two kids aged 12 and 14 with one Harry, who is still at large, at a logging area of Kampung Melalia in Sipitang at 11.28am on October 2, 2017.

The respondent was represented by counsel Shahlan Jufri.