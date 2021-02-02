Army personnel to beef up MCO enforcement in central Sarawak

KUCHING (Feb 2): The First Infantry Division is dispatching personnel to help enforce the Movement Control Order in districts in the Sarawak’s central region to stem the spread of Covid-19.

Its commander, Major-General Datuk Dzulkafli Mustaffa said 120 men from Regiment 511 of the Territorial Army will be sent to Sibu, while the Ninth Infantry Brigade will dispatch 40 personnel to Kapit and 20 to Song.

Sibu has been placed under MCO from January 30 until February 14; while for Kapit and Song, from February 2 to 15.

Dzulkafli said in the previous MCO in Sarawak, some 421 army personnel had been deployed to assist in monitoring compliance with the government’s standard operating procedures (SOP).

“The army is committed to the enforcement of the MCO in the state under Op Penawar together with the police since March 22, 20202,” he said in a statement.

He added that the army had also helped the Health Ministry in its Covid-19 active case detection programme in 19 longhouses.

On the enforcement of border control together with the Sarawak General Operations Force (GOF) and the Malaysian Immigration Department, he said 620 foreigners and 37 agents had been nabbed and goods worth more than RM3.28 million seized from May to December 31, 2020.

Dzulkafli said last month, 71 foreigners and five agents were detained with goods seized worth RM249,701.

“When we caught them (foreigners trying to enter the state illegally), we told them to turn back and go back to their country. As far as the border is concerned, we will continue to tighten security,” he said.

This morning, Dzulkafli together with Third Infantry Brigade Commander, Brigadier General Datuk Azhar Ahmad and Bau Criminal Investigation Division head ASP Mohd Farid Abd Ghani had inspected a roadblock at Suba Buan in Bau.