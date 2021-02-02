Authorities deny stopping preacher’s charitable programs

KOTA KINABALU: The Royal Malaysian Police (RMP) or the Eastern Sabah Security Command (ESSCom) have never stopped or issued orders to prevent Ustaz Ebit Lew from carrying out the latter’s charitable programmes, said Sabah Police Commissioner Datuk Hazani Ghazali.

“In fact, we welcome any cooperation and humanitarian aid from non-governmental organizations (NGOs) to organise charitable programs to help those in need,” he said on Tuesday.

Hazani was commenting on a statement from a Facebook account that belongs to Ustaz Ebit Lew which claimed that the latter and his entourage have to stop their charitable aid as they were not permitted to make any visit to any islands in Semporna.

Hazani however said the police have never issued any such order.

“We never issued any instruction to block or stop Ustaz Ebit Lew’s charitable program.

“But before any NGOs wish to organise any programmes, they must first consult with the relevant authorities such as the police and the National Security Council (MKN) for security purposes,” he said.

Hazani also said that there were several comments made in social media claiming that police enforced curfews in the waters of Tawau, Semporna, Kunak, Lahad Datu, Kinabatangan, Sandakan and Beluran to prevent the program from taking place.

“But the curfew is on-going to ensure Sabah waters are free from any unwanted threats or terrorism that could threaten the safety and well-being of the people of Sabah. It has nothing to do with any programmes organised by any NGOs,” said Hazani.

He added that the purpose of consulting and informing the relevant authorities was to ensure the safety of everyone, including organisers, and the status of villagers staying in those islands.

Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun said the state government welcomes donations and assistance from any individuals or corporate bodies in Sabah, but it must comply with the law for the safety of all parties involved.

However, Masidi said he already contacted the police and Eastern Sabah Security Command about the matter and he was informed that no restrictions were made to Lew or any humanitarian missions as of today.

“The only thing that I was told is about the curfew in waters off districts under the Eastern Sabah Security Zone (Esszone) that has been extended, amid continued threats over cross border criminal activities.

“So if we are talking about Esszone, there is specific security threat in this area that we need to understand. These areas are still on curfew from 6pm to 6am. I think this is the reason. There is no restrictions on his mission,” he said.