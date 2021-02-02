Awang Tengah: Food assistance programme to be extended to Kapit in light of MCO

KUCHING (Feb 2): The state government has decided to extend its food assistance programme to Kapit division, said Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan.

He said the decision was made following the imposition of the Movement Control Order (MCO) in Kapit and Song districts by the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) from Feb 2 to 15 to contain the spread of Covid-19.

He said this is the second swift response to the earlier similar assistance rendered to Sibu division.

“Under Kapit Division, there are about 16,000 households from 442 longhouses affected by the MCO.

“The committees will work closely with community leaders, village development and security committee (JKKKs) and and non-government organisations (NGOs) to identify the affected households and recipients,” he told a press conference at his office as Wisma Sumber Alam here today.

Awang Tengah, who is chairman of Food Supply Chain Sub-Committee, said the fund will be channeled to Kapit Divisional Disaster Management Committee headed by the Resident, and to be supported by District Disaster Management Committee of Kapit, Song and Belaga.

He said the distribution will be handled by both divisional and district disaster management committees, in

collaboration with other relevant agencies such as Bomba, Civil Defense Force (APM), armes forces, Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry (KPDNHEP), local councils, community leaders, JKKK and other relevant departments and NGOs.

He said food will be delivered in stages from Feb 4 onwards.

Essential food items include rice (10kg), sugar (2kg), flour (1kg), canned sardines (2 tins), tea (20 sachets), coffee (150 grammes), cooking oil (2 kg), dry biscuits (1 packet) and instant noodles (4 – 5 packs).

“KPDNHEP will stock up enough essential food items at point of sales in Kapit Division.

“The cost to provide food assistance to the affected households in Kapit Division including transportation costs is about RM1.42 million,” he said.

He added that the distribution of the food items must comply strictly with the Covid-19 MCO standard operation procedure (SOP).