Broomstick fight in Sibu leaves woman paralysed

SIBU (Feb 2): A 49-year-old woman was left paralysed after she was allegedly beaten up by her younger brother with a broomstick during a quarrel at their home at Sungai Antu here on Jan 22, said Sibu police chief ACP Stanley Jonathan Ringgit today.

He said the victim, Tiong Mee Kiong, sustained spinal cord injury due to dislocated C5-C6 vertebrae which left her paralysed from the chest down. Although she was scheduled to undergo a surgery tomorrow, her chance at a full recovery was slim.

“The siblings have not been in good terms for a long time and have always argued but never to the extent of physical violence,” Stanley said in a statement.

He said in the 3.30 pm incident, the 44-year-old suspect was asking for some cash from the victim, which she refused to give. As the suspect continued to insist for the cash, the victim lost her temper and took a broomstick and started beating the suspect.

“The suspect retaliated by seizing the stick from the victim before beating her up repeatedly on her head, body and her back, causing her to fall on the floor,” he said.

Stanley said the suspect continued to beat her up and only fled from the house after their 71-year old mother, screamed at him to stop.

The victim’s mother later called for an ambulance to take her to the hospital for treatment.

“Initially the parents did not want to lodge a police report but after being persuaded by the victim, the mother agreed to do so yesterday,” he said.

The suspect was arrested at about 2.10 pm yesterday and was remanded for seven days starting today to enable investigation to be carried out under Section 326A of the Penal Code for voluntarily causing injuries.

He added that the case will be referred to the protection officer from the Welfare Department to obtain an interim protection order for the victim. – Bernama