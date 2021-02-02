Covid-19: 121 new cases in Sarawak today, no deaths recorded

KUCHING (Feb 2): Sarawak has reported a total of 121 new Covid-19 cases today, bringing the total number of cases in the state to 4,676, the State Disaster Management Committee announced.

No deaths were reported in the state today. The death toll remains unchanged at 39.

Since Jan 21, there has been a death reported every day until today.

The new Covid-19 cases comprised 37 new cases in Sibu, Miri (25), Kapit (21), Dalat (10), Bintulu (9), Bukit Mabong (4), Kuching (3), Song (3), Beluru (3), Serian (2), Sarikei (1), Kanowit (1), Julau (1) and Selangau (1).

For the 37 new cases in Sibu, the committee stated that 25 of them were individuals who were close contact with previously reported Covid-19 patients, another five involved healthcare workers, four were individuals who undergo screenings at a health centre, two were related to Pasai Cluster and one was a symptomatic patient who was tested at a health centre.

A total of 25 new cases were detected in Miri, including 18 individuals who were swabbed for being close contacts of Covid-19 patients.

“Out of the 18 individuals who were close contact of Covid-19 patients, 14 were classified as locally transmitted cases and the other four were classified as imported case for being infected after returning from Beluru.”

The committee added another three new cases involved healthcare workers who were categorised as locally transmitted cases, two cases were related to Jelita Cluster and another two new cases were symptomatic patients who got tested at a health centre in Miri.

“In Kapit district, 21 new cases were reported and a majority of 19 cases were related to the Pasai Cluster. One patient tested positive after being close contacts of other patients and another case involved a symptomatic patient who had undergone screening at a health centre.”

Moreover, 10 new cases were reported in Dalat, with five individuals being related to the Pasai Cluster and the remaining were tested after being discovered to be close contact of Covid-19 patients.

The committee further pointed out that eight individuals tested positive for the virus in Bintulu after having close contacts with Covid-19 patients and another new patient was related to the Rakut Cluster there.

In Bukit Mabong, two new cases were detected after the individuals concerned were close contacts of Covid-19 patients and another two was related to the Pasai Cluster.

All three new cases in Song district as reported yesterday were related to the Pasai Cluster, said the SDMC.

“In Beluru district, two new cases involved close contact of Covid-19 patients and another was related to the Rakut Cluster.”

The committee added that Kuching district had reported three new cases yesterday, with two being detected after the patients were tested at a health centre and another case involved a symptomatic patient who had undergone a swab test.

The two new cases were discovered at a construction site in Serian district, with one case being related to the Pasai Cluster reported in Kanowit, and another case involving a symptomatic patient was discovered after being tested at a health centre in Selangau.

Lastly, SDMC stated that one new case involving symptomatic patient was reported in Julau and another Covid-19 patient was detected in Sarikei after being close contact of previously identified Covid-19 patients.

On a separate note, a total of 148 patients had successfully recovered from the coronavirus and were discharged from hospitals yesterday, consisting of 101 patients who were discharged from Sibu Hospital, 18 in Bintulu Hospital, 15 in Sarawak General Hospital, 10 in Miri Hospital, and four in Sarikei Hospital.

“This would bring the cumulative patients who had recovered from Covid-19 in the state to 2,985 or 63.84 per cent of overall cases.”

As of date, the committee said there was a total of 1,635 Covid-19 patients who were currently receiving treatments at Covid-19 treatment and quarantine centres (PKRC) and hospital wards.

The breakdown of the patients still receiving treatments were 862 cases in Sibu Hospital, Miri Hospital (315), Sarawak General Hospital (159), Bintulu Hospital (132), Kapit Hospital and PKRC (138), Sarikei Hospital (24), Limbang Hospital (4), Sipitang PKRC, Sabah (1).

“There is a total of 145 person-under-investigation (PUI) reported today and 27 of them were still awaiting laboratory results,” said the committee.

As for person-under-surveillance (PUS), the committee said a total of 133 individuals were reported to have check-in into hotels to undergo their quarantine, bringing the total number of individuals currently being quarantined in the state to 5,768.