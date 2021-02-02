Covid-19: SOP compliance among Mirians still unsatisfactory, says Lee

MIRI (Feb 2): The compliance of standard operating procedure (SOP) to curb the spread of Covid-19 among Mirians is still unsatisfactory, said Minister of Transport Datuk Lee Kim Shin.

The minister-in-charge of Miri Division Disaster Management Committee (MDDMC), who had inspected several premises around the city today, said there were those who still failed to properly wear their face mask in public places.

“I would like to draw the public’s attention to this matter because I noticed that there are many who are not wearing face mask properly which by covering nostrils and mouth. This is crucial and must be highlighted, to educate them to protect themselves from the threat of Covid-19,” said Lee in a press statement.

During his inspection to several places such as Unity Food Centre and Senior Citizen Street at Persiaran Kabor, Lee took the opportunity to advise premise owners, hawkers and members of the public to comply with the SOP such as physical distancing and wearing facemask.

Lee also urged Miri City Council (MCC) to do more to ensure SOP compliance among Mirians, particularly in places such as eateries, markets and hawker centres.

“Drawing lines for physical distancing and limiting the number of seats are crucial so that patrons could be aware of the crucial need to keep a distance between each other,” he said.

MDDMC implored the public to give their full cooperation in the battle against the pandemic by avoiding the 3Cs namely crowded place, confined space and close conversation and practicing 3Ws namely wash, wear and warn.

While at Miri Central Market, Lee also took the opportunity to check on the status of the upgrading project which commenced from Dec 22 to Jan 22.

The inspection entourage consisted of acting resident of Miri Abdul Aziz Mohd Yusuf who is also the MDDMC chairman, MCC mayor Adam Yii, police, Rela and representatives from various government agencies.