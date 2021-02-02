Covid-19 vaccination: Over 155,000 given first dose in Singapore as at Jan 31

SINGAPORE: More than 155,000 individuals have received their first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine in Singapore as at Jan 31, 2021, according to Senior Minister of State for Health Janil Puthucheary.

Updating in Parliament today on the progress of the Covid-19 vaccination programme and adverse events, he said among those who have received the vaccine, there were four reported cases of anaphylaxis, which is the rapid onset of severe allergic reactions.

“One was under observation for a few hours while the others were discharged from the hospital after a day’s observation or treatment. None needed ICU (intensive care unit) support,” he said.

On vaccine supply, Puthucheary said the government hoped for everyone’s patience and support, “as we progressively roll out the vaccinations to the whole population in tandem with the shipments of the vaccines.”

Puthucheary said Singapore has signed advance purchase agreements with Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and Sinovac, and is in discussions with a few other pharmaceutical companies.

“Due to commercial sensitivities and confidentiality undertakings in our advance purchase agreements, we cannot disclose the specific quantity of the vaccines ordered or the delivery schedules,” he explained.

The minister noted that the republic will continue to monitor its supplies closely to meet its target of vaccinating all Singaporeans and long-term residents in Singapore by the end of 2021.

This was following some expected delays to the shipments of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines due to the upgrading of Pfizer’s manufacturing plant, he said.

The first shipment of Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccines arrived in Singapore on Dec 21 last year.

The republic began its vaccination exercise on Dec 30 with healthcare workers at the National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID) the first to get the vaccine shots. — Bernama