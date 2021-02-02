Dr Annuar rebuts claim that Sibujaya Covid screening ended when swab cotton buds ran out

SIBU (Feb 2): Assistant Minister of Local Government and Housing Dr Annuar Rapaee has refuted the allegation that the mass Covid-19 screening at Sibujaya market on Sunday was cut short due to a shortage of ‘swab cotton buds’.

Taking Sibu Rural District Council (SRDC) deputy chairman Wong Ching Yong to task over the claim, Dr Annuar said he was informed by a health officer that the swab test did not even require cotton buds as the swab stick was made from a special polymer.

“Therefore, the allegation was totally baseless and unfounded. It is indeed very demoralising to the frontliners and authority who have worked day and night to curb the spread of Covid-19,” he told The Borneo Post.

Wong had claimed in a news portal report that many people had turned up for the screening but it ended at 12.30pm after ‘swab cotton buds’ ran out.

Dr Annuar asserted that according to information from the Sibu Divisional Health Office, the screening had ended at 2.30pm and not 12.30pm as alleged.

“The screening continued until 2.30pm until there was nobody queueing up for the screening. So, if you want to issue any statement on matters related to Covid-19, please consult the Sibu Divisional Disaster Management Committee first.

“This is because if you do not get your facts right, it will create confusion and fears among members of the public.

“So, I want him (Wong) to retract that statement as it is not correct. In fact, the health officer has clearly pointed out that swab-stick is used for swab test and not cotton buds as stated by him. Please don’t behave like a ‘loose canon’, we don’t need a ‘hero’ or ‘champion’. I have had enough of this nonsense.

“What we need is for everyone to work together to curb the spread of virus,” the Nangka assemblyman said.

He pointed out that there was sufficient equipment required for swab tests that day.

Dr Annuar repeated his calls for the efforts of the frontliners and the authorities to be appreciated.

He added that he did not mind anyone pointing out any shortcomings in the fight against Covid-19.

“Bring your suggestions to us and let us work together to tackle Covid-19. But don’t go overboard by belittling the efforts of the frontliners and authority.”

Meanwhile, a divisional health officer involved in the screening said the swab-stick was supplied together with the Viral Transport Media (VTM) for the tube collection sample.

“According to the Health office record, the VTM stock on Jan 31 was 6,400 and there is no shortage of materials or equipment for sampling of Covid-19 PCR,” said the officer, who declined to be named.

The 668 samples collected during the screening in Sibujaya was quite significant, considering that tests were carried out daily at the Sibujaya Health Clinic except on Sundays, the officer said.

“Sibujaya health clinic on a daily basis conducts Covid-19 test for those who want the test done, especially with symptoms. The Sunday’s mass screening was in additional to the daily test done at the clinic,” the officer added.

On average, 130 swabs are taken at Sibujaya health clinic daily, the officer said.