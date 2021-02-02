FAS adopt new strategies for football development

KUCHING: Sarawak needs more coaches for football development but they must upgrade their

knowledge of modern football, said Football Association of Sarawak (FAS) technical director David Usop.

As Sarawak wants to produce quality young football players, he stressed, development coaches have to be up to the mark as well.

“We want coaches, especially those who are working with youngsters, know how to properly develop talent and groom these players before they turn professional,” David told The Borneo Post at the State Stadium yesterday.

He added that FAS need good coaches who are the key to produce quality players.

“Right now we are working on a few things and one of them is to educate coaches out there on the needs of coaching, especially in the modern era of the game,” he explained.

He also revealed that FAS will come up with new strategies to unearth young football talents from all over the state.

Among them is the introduction of a statewide league system which focusses on the participation of clubs throughout the state.

“I believe it is a step better than how it used to be when football development is always centred around short term competitions such as carnival or regional tournaments,” he said.

David also hoped that Sarawak -based clubs such as Sarawak United FC and Kuching City FC will be successful in this season’s Premier League.

Their successes will serve as an inspiration for Sarawak footballers while attracting more to take up football as a profession, he added.

David, a former Sarawak FA head coach, was recently appointed as FAS technical director tasked with overseeing the development of football in the state, especially programmes under the direction of FAS and the Sarawak Sports Corporation.