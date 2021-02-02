Food delivery rider killed in accident

SANDAKAN: A food delivery rider was killed after colliding with a Mitsubishi Triton four –wheel drive at Bandar Prima, Batu 4 traffic light on Saturday.

District police chief ACP Mohd Azhar Hamin in a statement today said Rosli Hussin, 26, sustained serious injuries in the accident and was sent to the Sandakan Duchess of Kent Hospital for treatment.

However, the victim was pronounced dead at about 5.10pm on Monday due to severe brain injury.

“Initial investigation found that the motorcyclist was heading to Bandar Prima from Bandar Indah Jaya while the Mitsubishi Triton was on the opposite direction when the incident occurred about 1.30pm.

“While passing through the traffic light, the Mitsubishi Triton driver claimed that the motorcycle suddenly came out from a junction and due to close distance, his vehicle could not avoid the rider,” he said.

Mohd Azhar said impact of the crash caused the victim to suffer serious injuries on his head and legs.

Further investigation revealed that the incident was caused by the negligence of the driver who did not comply with traffic orders (ignoring the red light).

He added that investigation is carried out under Section 43(1) of Road Transport Act 1987 and the case has now been reclassified under Section 41(1) of the same Act.