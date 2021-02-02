Man charged with killing girlfriend

KOTA KINABALU: A man was charged at the Magistrate’s Court here today with killing his girlfriend.

However, no plea was recorded from Hartono Janang, 30, who was brought before magistrate Lovely Natasha Charles.

The accused had allegedly murdered his 35-year-old lover on January 19 and the deceased’s body was found at a rubbish dump site behind a hotel at Bandaran Berjaya here on the same day at about 6.55pm.

The court put off the case to April 12 pending the production of the deceased’s post-mortem and medical reports.

In the meantime, the accused, who was unrepresented, will be further detained in custody, pending disposal of the case.