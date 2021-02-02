No new Covid-19 clusters detected in Sarawak today, says SDMC

KUCHING (Feb 2): No new Covid-19 clusters were detected in the state today, as the total number of active clusters remains unchanged at 12, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

In their daily Covid-19 update, the committee said that three out of the 12 clusters recorded new positive cases, namely Rakut in Miri with two new cases bringing the total number of cases to 140; Jelita, Miri with two new cases bringing the total number of cases to 55; and Pasai, Sibu with 32 new cases bringing the total number of cases to 2,001.

The other clusters are the Bintang Daily in Meradong with eight cases; Jalan Pengiran, Matu (8); Tabong, Bau (22); Indah Riang, Kuching (20); Bedayan, Serian (17); Bukit Sekubon, Sebauh (31); Keranji Tabuan, Kuching (15); Bah Sayap, Miri (96); and Stutong, Kuching (41).

The Pasai Cluster remains the largest cluster in the state, with a total of 2,001 cases. SDMC said that 22,500 individuals were screened, out of which 19,853 tested negative and 646 are still awaiting test results.